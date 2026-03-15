GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up about 6.1% of Avala Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avala Global LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $147,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $10,128,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 106,038 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $817.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.84. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $894.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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