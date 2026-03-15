GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,228,531 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 15,454,251 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,263,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,263,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.4%

GE traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.25. 5,767,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.54. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

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GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

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GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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