GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $116,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 51.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,301,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,192,000 after acquiring an additional 391,296 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:GE opened at $299.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.54.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

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About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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