Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 360,607 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 12th total of 537,704 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gauzy Price Performance

GAUZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 284,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Gauzy has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gauzy by 42.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart glass and light-control solutions based on Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology. The company develops and manufactures switchable glass and film products that can dynamically modulate light transmission, offering privacy, glare reduction and energy-saving benefits for a range of end markets.

Gauzy’s product portfolio includes SPD-Smart™ glass panels, retrofit SPD film and integrated skylight systems. These solutions are designed for architectural applications such as office partitions, conference rooms and façades, as well as for transportation markets including automotive, aviation and rail interiors.

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