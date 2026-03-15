GATX Corporation $GATX Position Lessened by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the period. GATX accounts for 2.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of GATX worth $532,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,226.73. The trade was a 40.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,433. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

See Also

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