Galata Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 18th (NASDAQ:LATAU)

Galata Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:LATAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 18th. Galata Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Galata Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LATAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galata Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LATAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

About Galata Acquisition Corp. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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