Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GCV opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

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Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Company Profile

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Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (NYSE: GCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in convertible securities and other fixed-income instruments. The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible corporate bonds, preferred stocks, and equities of companies that offer the potential for both income generation and price appreciation through embedded option features.

The fund pursues a strategy that combines credit analysis with equity valuation to identify convertible securities that offer attractive yields relative to their risk profiles.

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