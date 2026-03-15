Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £24,505 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £24,505.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £18,500.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384, for a total transaction of £30,720.

On Monday, March 9th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total transaction of £28,425.

On Friday, March 6th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total transaction of £34,290.

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total transaction of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £26,600.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total transaction of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total transaction of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total transaction of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 375 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 456.01. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180 and a 12 month high of GBX 588.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market cap of £135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Developments

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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