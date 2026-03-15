First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,825 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 12th total of 62,349 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 595,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FTQI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 228,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,921. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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