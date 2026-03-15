First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,654 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 12th total of 9,676 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7%

FDTS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FDTS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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