First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,727 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 12th total of 61,327 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. 352,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 492.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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