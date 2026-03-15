First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.8730. Approximately 10,140,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,324,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.76.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.12%.The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

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First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

Further Reading

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