Financial Review: Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 36.48 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -28.66 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Extraction Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

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Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

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Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

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