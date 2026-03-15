Financial Contrast: Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) vs. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Linkage Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $28.89 billion 2.93 $2.00 billion $39.40 42.39 Linkage Global $5.10 million 3.09 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Linkage Global.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MercadoLibre and Linkage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 4 14 1 2.84 Linkage Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $2,725.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.19%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 6.91% 33.73% 5.71% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Linkage Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

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MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Linkage Global

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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