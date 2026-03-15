Financial Comparison: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) versus Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and SELLAS Life Sciences Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $8,000.00 890.91 -$23.36 million ($0.26) -2.35 SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A N/A -$30.88 million ($0.28) -19.18

Profitability

Synlogic has higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Synlogic and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic N/A -26.47% -18.00% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -95.20% -75.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synlogic and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Synlogic.

Summary

Synlogic beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

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Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

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SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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