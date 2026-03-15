Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 177.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,777.2% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 72,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,096 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $624,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 241.10%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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