Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 67,322 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 12th total of 51,324 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. 82,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,089. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,243,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,748,000 after buying an additional 203,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 928,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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