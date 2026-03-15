Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 163,228 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 12th total of 103,351 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 344,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELV. Independence Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 843,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,804,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76,667 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 149,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,086. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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