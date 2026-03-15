Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 126 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 162 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FDIF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.26.

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Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology. FDIF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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