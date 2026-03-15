Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.68 and traded as high as C$17.99. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 22,500 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India. The company operates through investing in the India segment and it earns income through the source of interest and dividends.

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