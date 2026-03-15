Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 874.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after buying an additional 725,432 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,513,000 after buying an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,368,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $365,831,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,131.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,436.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,587.98. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,068.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,308. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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