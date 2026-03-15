FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412,857 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.86% of FactSet Research Systems worth $521,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $291.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director owned 879 shares in the company, valued at $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.