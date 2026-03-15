Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,962 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 12th total of 71,193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPGY opened at $36.31 on Friday. Experian has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

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