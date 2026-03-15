Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 191,387 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,387 shares during the period. Insmed makes up 2.4% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Insmed worth $144,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Insmed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

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Insmed Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. Insmed’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,562,374.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,982,045.55. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total value of $123,530.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,680,517.70. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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