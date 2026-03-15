Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,205,659 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205,659 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.35% of Evolent Health worth $53,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 162.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,520 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.