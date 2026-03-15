Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Up 68.6% in February

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,777,458 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the February 12th total of 10,544,205 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE EPRT opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Further Reading

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