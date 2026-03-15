EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,572 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 42,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EpicQuest Education Group International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of EpicQuest Education Group International
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of EEIQ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.72. 110,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.
EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
EpicQuest Education Group International, Inc (NASDAQ: EEIQ) is a U.S.-listed holding company whose primary operations are conducted through its China-based subsidiaries focused on after-school English language immersion programs for K-12 students. The company aims to bridge language gaps by delivering structured English curricula that blend core language skills with cultural enrichment activities. EpicQuest’s model combines in-person instruction at its network of local learning centers with supplemental online resources to reinforce student engagement and learning outcomes.
EpicQuest offers a diverse suite of educational services, including weekday after-school classes, weekend workshops, holiday and summer camps, and study abroad preparation modules.
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