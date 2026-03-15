EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,572 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 42,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EpicQuest Education Group International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 1.8%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ( NASDAQ:EEIQ Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. EpicQuest Education Group International comprises about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.85% of EpicQuest Education Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EEIQ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.72. 110,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International, Inc (NASDAQ: EEIQ) is a U.S.-listed holding company whose primary operations are conducted through its China-based subsidiaries focused on after-school English language immersion programs for K-12 students. The company aims to bridge language gaps by delivering structured English curricula that blend core language skills with cultural enrichment activities. EpicQuest’s model combines in-person instruction at its network of local learning centers with supplemental online resources to reinforce student engagement and learning outcomes.

EpicQuest offers a diverse suite of educational services, including weekday after-school classes, weekend workshops, holiday and summer camps, and study abroad preparation modules.

Further Reading

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