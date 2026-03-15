EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,557,021 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 12th total of 2,155,431 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

EON Resources Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EONR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 138,554,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,820,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. EON Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EON Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of EON Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of EON Resources by 574.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 165,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EON Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EON Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

EON Resources Company Profile

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres. The company was formerly known as HNR Acquisition Corp and changed its name atop EON Resources Inc in September 2024. EON Resources Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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