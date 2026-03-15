Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENOV. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

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Enovis Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ENOV opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enovis has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other Enovis news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,820. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,243. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 30,340.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

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Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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