enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENGN. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of enGene from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, enGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Get enGene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

enGene Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ENGN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $479.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 11.75.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of enGene by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More enGene News

Here are the key news stories impacting enGene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong clinical progress for lead candidate detalimogene voraplasmid — a 63% complete response rate at 3 months in NMIBC, favorable tolerability, and pivotal cohort enrollment above targets. Management plans a LEGEND cohort update at a spring medical conference and expects a BLA submission in H2 2026, which are clear binary catalysts that could drive the stock if results and the regulatory pathway remain favorable. enGene Holdings: Key Catalysts Incoming For 2026

Strong clinical progress for lead candidate detalimogene voraplasmid — a 63% complete response rate at 3 months in NMIBC, favorable tolerability, and pivotal cohort enrollment above targets. Management plans a LEGEND cohort update at a spring medical conference and expects a BLA submission in H2 2026, which are clear binary catalysts that could drive the stock if results and the regulatory pathway remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised EPS forecasts across multiple 2026–2029 periods and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $25 price target — the analyst cut loss expectations (improved EPS) for FY2026–2029 and lifted near‑term quarter forecasts, signaling improved underlying assumptions about development progress and cash runway that can support a higher valuation if milestones are met. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright raises estimates for enGene

HC Wainwright raised EPS forecasts across multiple 2026–2029 periods and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $25 price target — the analyst cut loss expectations (improved EPS) for FY2026–2029 and lifted near‑term quarter forecasts, signaling improved underlying assumptions about development progress and cash runway that can support a higher valuation if milestones are met. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/sector noise unrelated to enGene — coverage about automakers phasing out V6 engines is not relevant to ENGN’s biotech story and is unlikely to affect the stock’s near-term performance. Why Automakers Are Phasing Out V6 Engines

Industry/sector noise unrelated to enGene — coverage about automakers phasing out V6 engines is not relevant to ENGN’s biotech story and is unlikely to affect the stock’s near-term performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk remain — consensus still anticipates continued losses (negative EPS), the company must deliver confirmatory pivotal data and a successful BLA, and the stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average, leaving downside if upcoming updates disappoint or timelines slip. enGene profile and metrics

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene‐based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off‐target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.