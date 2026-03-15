Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 915,506 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 7.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $124,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,734 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

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Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

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About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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