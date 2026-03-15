Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 915,506 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 7.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $124,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,734 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of ET stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer
Key Headlines Impacting Energy Transfer
Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $25 and moved ET to an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 33% upside from current levels — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its price target to $21, reinforcing the analyst-driven bid into the stock. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Market reports note ET is trading up following analyst upgrades, reflecting immediate buying flow tied to the research calls. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Macro energy news — oil futures spiking toward $100 on Iran/Strait of Hormuz tensions — is lifting midstream names and ETF interest, which benefits ET’s fee-based transport and storage business. 4 ETFs That Are Worth Buying For $100 Oil
- Positive Sentiment: Investor pieces highlighting ET as a reliable dividend stock and a high-yield pipeline pick are supporting longer-term demand from income-focused buyers. Stock Market Crash: The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Additional retail coverage lists ET among high-yield pipeline names to buy and hold, reinforcing the narrative of stable cash flow and distribution support. 3 High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
- Neutral Sentiment: News wires and market summaries reporting recent intraday gains provide confirmation of the move but add little new fundamental information. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage weighing dividend yield scenarios and geopolitical comments from the White House highlights uncertainty about how policy shifts could swing oil and midstream sentiment. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: The planned U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve release (172M barrels) is a potential headwind for oil prices; lower crude could reduce short-term volumes or margin pressure for some midstream segments even though past SPR actions sometimes benefited ET. Monitor how the SPR and supply flows evolve. Prediction: One Surprise Winner Emerges as Strategic Reserves Are Released
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.
Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.
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