Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 118.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,526,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after buying an additional 209,465 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ENB opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

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