Emmett Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Emmett Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 2.0% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emmett Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.18.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $291.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $333.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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