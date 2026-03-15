Eminence Capital LP Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Eminence Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 178,405 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLG LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Calydon Capital purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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