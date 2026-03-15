Eminence Capital LP Reduces Stake in Camping World $CWH

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,964,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 3.88% of Camping World worth $62,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 128.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 755,665 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 807.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 587,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 522,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,715,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 490,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Camping World by 724.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 480,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

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Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Camping World has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $661.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Key Camping World News

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading

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