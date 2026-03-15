Eminence Capital LP Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Elevance Health worth $118,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 331.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3%

Elevance Health stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.25 and its 200-day moving average is $334.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.