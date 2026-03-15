Eminence Capital LP Acquires 179,300 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 2.0% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.13% of Dynatrace worth $164,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,262 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,620,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 125.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,989,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after buying an additional 1,105,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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