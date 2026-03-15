EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 52,132 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 2.4% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $272,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 213,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,924,215. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,530 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $464,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,048.12. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,810 shares of company stock worth $6,268,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PFSI opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $538.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $143.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.71.

View Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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