EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $2.17 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. MasterBrand makes up approximately 0.8% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of MasterBrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 57.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 18.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

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MasterBrand Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.98%.MasterBrand’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut MasterBrand from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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