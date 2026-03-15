Elwood Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 496.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.49 per share, with a total value of $1,709,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. This represents a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,142 shares of company stock worth $14,015,145. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Barclays upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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