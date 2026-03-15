Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 764,787 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 609,281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

ELKEF opened at $3.10 on Friday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

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Elkem ASA Company Profile

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Elkem ASA is a Norway‐based company specializing in the production and development of advanced materials derived primarily from silicon, carbon, and microsilica. The company supplies a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, construction, energy, and environmental applications. Its product portfolio is designed to enhance material performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability across diverse end markets.

Key products and services offered by Elkem include silicones, which serve sectors such as personal care, automotive seals, and electronics encapsulation; silicon alloys such as ferrosilicon and silicon metal used in aluminum and steel production; and microsilica, a highly reactive silica fume used to improve concrete strength and durability.

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