Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 23,326 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3,135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,259,000. Carter Financial Group INC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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