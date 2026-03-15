Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.16 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.51% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 360,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 309,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

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John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

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