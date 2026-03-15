Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.68 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328,620 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,729,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,073,000 after acquiring an additional 379,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,801,000 after purchasing an additional 781,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,264,000 after purchasing an additional 700,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,694,000 after buying an additional 2,412,823 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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