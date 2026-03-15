Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9,416.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,588,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 188,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,337,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.