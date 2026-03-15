Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44,449.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 190,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,715,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,540,000 after buying an additional 406,146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.87%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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