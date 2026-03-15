Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1,730.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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