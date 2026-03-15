Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 704,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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