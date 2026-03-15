Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 225.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

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