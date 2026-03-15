Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 75,439 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,439 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.